Ajimobi family, Oyo PDP exchange words over disgrace of Oyo Deputy Governor at Ajimobi’s fidau City Voice - A war of words has developed between the family of the late governor of Oyo State Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi and the Oyo State chapter of the PDP over the family’s disrespect of the Deputy governor of Oyo State by the family during the eighth day burial of ...



News Credibility Score: 70%