Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Ajimobi finally buried in Oluyole home, Ibadan amid tight security
Ofofo  - Tears and mild silence as the remains of former Oyo State Governor and National Deputy Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abiola Ajimobi were laid to rest in Ibadan on Sunday. The former Governor of Oyo state, Ajimobi was laid ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog The former governor of Oyo state, Ajimobi was buried at 10:20am according to Islamic rites at his residence on 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate, Ibadan with only a ...
FL Vibe:
Former Governor Abiola Ajimobi laid to rest in Ibadan The late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi was buried at his Oluyole country home at 10 am on Sunday. The burial took place amid...
The Point:
The remains of the late Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abiola Ajimobi, have been laid to rest, according to Islamic rites, on Sunday. Ajimobi, the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, was buried at his residence in Yemoja Street, ...
Leaders NG:
The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, have been laid to rest in Ibadan on Sunday. Ajimobi was buried according to Islamic rites at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate residence [...]
Naija on Point:
Late former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has finally been laid to rest. He was buried privately at his Oluyole residence after the state government refused to let his family bury him on the controversial Agodi GRA residence.


   More Picks
1 Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers collecting N672m monthly - The Eagle Online, 42 mins ago
2 Photos from Senator Abiola Ajimobi Burial - Omo Oodua, 57 mins ago
3 Legality of AGF inaugurating new APC leadership questioned - Premium Times, 58 mins ago
4 Consumers Forum vows to drag Ikeja Electric to court over proposed electricity tariff increment - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
5 Woman cures isolation boredom by transforming herself into celebs - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
6 DisCos condemn NERC’s aloofness to tariff increase - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s power minister unveils plans to solve power sector challenges - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
8 Man United Still Years Away From Man City & Liverpool – Keane - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 Arsenal: Ceballos’ late goal sends The Gunners into FA Cup semis - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
10 Mother of Two Rescued After Failed Suicide Attempt - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info