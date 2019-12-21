Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ajimobi left a balance of N19,000 from the N5.2 billion he withdrew 3 weeks to handing over –Makinde
News photo Ripples  - Oyo State Governor, Oluseyi Makinde has revealed that his predecessor, Abiola Ajimobi, withdrew N5.2 billion three weeks to his handing over, and spent all but N19,000 as at the time he (Makinde) assumed office on May 29, 2019.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


