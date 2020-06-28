Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ajimobi’s Family, Oyo Govt, Trade Words Over Burial Site
News photo The Will  - CO, June 28, (THEWILL) – The burial site for the remains of former governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi has become an object of controversy between his family and the Oyo State Government. A source had claimed that failure of Governor Seyi Makinde to ...

7 hours ago
Ajimobi’s Burial Site: Our choice of burial site not approved by Oyo govt —Family •We’ve granted them a waiver, but… —Govt Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Ajimobi’s Burial Site: Our choice of burial site not approved by Oyo govt —Family •We’ve granted them a waiver, but… —Govt Fresh controversy over the final resting place of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi emerged on ...
Breaking :Pictures From The Burial Of Abiola Ajimobi CKN Nigeria:
The former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi have been buried secretly with the presence of heavy security officers in Ibadan.The short burial ceremony was done on Sunday at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan, the state capital.The burial ...
We broke the law to allow Ajimobi’s burial in GRA -Oyo Gov., Seyi Makinde Nigerian Eye:
Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, says his administration went against the established land use rule in Oyo state to give approval for the burial of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of the state, at his Oluyole Estate residence.Ajimobi died last Thursday ...
I’m Not Responsible For Delay As Family, Oyo Govt Clash Over Ajimobi’s Burial Site- Makinde iExclusive News:
The Oyo State Government has strongly denied insinuations that it is responsible for the delay in burying the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi ...


