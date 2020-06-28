Ajimobi’s Family, Oyo Govt, Trade Words Over Burial Site The Will - CO, June 28, (THEWILL) – The burial site for the remains of former governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi has become an object of controversy between his family and the Oyo State Government. A source had claimed that failure of Governor Seyi Makinde to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%