

News at a Glance



Ajimobi’s Wife: Seyi Makinde Played Politics With My Husband’s Death Olajide TV - The Wife of the former governor of Oyo state, Florence Ajimobi on Sunday attacked the governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde and his deputy, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan for allegedly playing politics with the death of her husband.



News Credibility Score: 21%



