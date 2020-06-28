

News at a Glance



Ajimobi’s wife laments over treatment of husband by Oyo government Okay.NG - Florence, the widow of ex-Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi, has lamented the treatment given to her husband. Okay.ng understands that Florence voiced out her displeasure while receiving a delegation of Governors who were at the Oluyole residence to ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



