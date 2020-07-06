

News at a Glance



Akah Nnani airs his opinion on Beyonce’s “Black is King” & Recent Trending Topics on “Akah Bants” Bella Naija - On this episode of “Akah Bants“, Akah Nnani discusses the drama that ensued between Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for Labour and employment, and the Nigerian Senate who had a war of words over who would control the dispersion of the 52 billion ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



