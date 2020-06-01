Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Akaraka commends Myke Ikoku over defection of PDP members to APC
News photo Vanguard News  - One of the prominent politicians in Imo state, Chief Sam Ejiogu, popularly known as Akaraka, has said that credit should be given to multi billionaire businessman, Myke Ikoku whom he said facilitated the mass defection of former Peoples Democratic ...

7 hours ago
1 Cross dresser, Jay Boogie celebrates new month in hot bikini Photos - FL Vibe, 1 hour ago
2 Court stops party from joing in petition against deputy gov - Velox News, 1 hour ago
3 Makinde inaugurates mega plaza, promises to boost Oyo economy - NNN, 1 hour ago
4 NIPOST Fights FIRS over exclusive right to Stamp Duty collection - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Governor Yahaya Bello Orders Lockdown In Kogi - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
6 Uphold Maryam Sanda’s death sentence, police urge appeal court - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
7 Billionaire, Alabh George Turnah Arrested - Ofofo, 2 hours ago
8 John Boyega Drags Trolls Who Derail Conversation About Police Brutality - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
9 Police arrest 2 persons over death of three in Oyo - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 COVID-19 deaths: Nigeria among top list as African cases continue to rise - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
