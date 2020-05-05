

News at a Glance



Akeredolu Approves 50% Of Salaries As Hazard Allowance For Health Workers Gist Punch - Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has approved the payment of 50% of consolidated basic salary of all health workers as their hazard allowance.The governor, in a string of tweets, said he made the directives on Monday during a ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



