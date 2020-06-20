Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Akeredolu: My kinsmen contesting against me doesn’t shake me
Newzandar News  - From Osagie Otabor, Akure Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said that he does not have sleepless night over the number of his Owo kinsmen [...]

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

The Citizen:
Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said that he does not have sleepless night over the number of his Owo kinsmen plotting to unseat him both in the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples
Within Nigeria:
Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said that he wasn’t worried over the number of his Owo kinsmen plotting to unseat him both in the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the October 10 ...


   More Picks
1 Syracuse shooting leaves 9 wounded, including 17-year-old struck in head - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 Trump knocks Black Lives Matter protests, ‘kids’ about Covid-19 testing - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
3 My Govt Prioritises Security, Infrastructure – Niger Gov - Leadership, 2 hours ago
4 PDP Governorship Panel Screens, Clears Obaseki - Friday Posts, 3 hours ago
5 NDPDA, others seek Pondei’s confirmation as NDDC boss - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
6 Dad Prepared Us Spiritually For His Death – Senator Oshinowo’s Son - iWitness, 4 hours ago
7 ANALYSIS: APC Crisis: Tinubu/Oshiomhole, Amaechi fight for control with Edo as battleground - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
8 Ekiti to inaugurate sexual assault resource centre for rape victims - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
9 Akeredolu: My kinsmen contesting against me doesn’t shake me - Newzandar News, 10 hours ago
10 Kalu goes to school - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info