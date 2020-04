News at a Glance



Akeredolu: You can’t make money from Coronavirus – Giwa blasts Afenifere Velox News - The outspoken Nigerian pastor, Adewale Giwa has blasted the Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere for asking Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to reverse his directive that Christians be allowed to converge in churches on Sunday to commemorate Easter.



News Credibility Score: 21%