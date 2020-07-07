

News at a Glance



Akeredolu didn’t win 2016 election, we made him Governor – Ex Ondo SSG People's Daily - By Lateef Ibrahim The former Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG), Ifedayo Abegunde, has disclosed that his erstwhile principal, Rotimi Akeredolu, lost the 2016 governorship election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.



News Credibility Score: 92%



