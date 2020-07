News at a Glance



Akeredolu didn’t win 2016 election, we made him governor – Ex-SSG The Nigerian - TheNigerian News Akeredolu didn’t win 2016 election, we made him governor – Ex-SSG The former Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Mr. Sunday Abegunde, on Monday said the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, didn’t win the election in 2016 but that some of ...



News Credibility Score: 92%