Akeredolu sacks two aides attached to Deputy’s wife, others
The Eagle Online  - This was contained in a statement by Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, and made available to newsmen in Akure.

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has terminated the appointments of the aides attached to his deputy Agboola Ajayi. Akeredolu and Ajayi have been having a running battle which finally led to the resignation of the deputy governor from the All ...
News Break:
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has sacked Allen Sowore, Special Assistant New Media to Agboola Ajayi, his deputy, who resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday. Read Also: Lagos Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Child’s Paternity, ...
Politics Nigeria:
The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Agboola Ajayi has reacted to the disengagement of all his aides by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. Akeredolu and Ajayi have been at loggerheads for a while now with the latter defecting to the opposition ...
Wotzup NG:
Drama in the Ondo State government on Tuesday as the Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, reappointed all seven aides attached to his office that Governor Oluwatotimi Akeredolu sacked today. Recall, wotzup.ng reported that the Chief Press Secretary to ...


