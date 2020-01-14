Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Akeredolu woos Nigerian-American Football Association
News photo Vanguard News  - GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Tuesday, urged the Nigerian American Football Association, NAFA, and Lagos Marine American Football Club to consider visiting his state to explore youthful talents that are in abundance therein, promising to ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Why Human Beings Don't Live As Long As They Once Did - Tori News, 57 mins ago
2 DPR to grant NDPR operational license for its 11,000 bpd refinery - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
3 Nigeria is gearing up for growth in its oil and gas sector – Samsung Heavy MD - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
4 PIB delay threatens FG’s 40bn barrels reserves target by 2025 - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
5 Cooking gas scarcity hits Ebonyi state - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
6 Plane Crash: Canada blames Trump for death of 176, reveals what’s expected of Iran - Nigerian Eye, 1 hour ago
7 My deputy staying in a rented apartment because Abdulfatah Ahmed sold his house -Kwara Gov. - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Supreme Court Stands Down Judgement On Imo Governorship Election - Titope Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Akeredolu woos Nigerian-American Football Association - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 President Buhari Govt. Warns State Governors Over Right Of Way Charges - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info