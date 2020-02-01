

Akin Alabi moves to legalize use of military camouflage by civilians Vanguard News - The member representing EgbedaOna Ara Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi, has revealed plans to repeal the law criminalising the use of military camouflage by Nigerians. Akin Alabi stated this via his twitter ...



