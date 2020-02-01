Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Akin Alabi moves to legalize use of military camouflage by civilians
News photo Vanguard News  - The member representing EgbedaOna Ara Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi, has revealed plans to repeal the law criminalising the use of military camouflage by Nigerians. Akin Alabi stated this via his twitter ...

1 Offset Punches Man Who Threw Drink At Cardi B At A Night Club (video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 2 hours ago
2 VIDEO: Go and get a boyfriend, son tells Tonto Dikeh - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
3 LASTMA official commits suicide - Polis Online, 3 hours ago
4 Bostwana registers first case of coronavirus - Today, 3 hours ago
5 China’s Foreign Ministry Criticises U.S. Travel Restrictions - The Herald, 3 hours ago
6 Lalong threatens to dethrone Plateau monarchs - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
7 All the Must See Wedding Guest Looks From the #SomhaleWhiteWedding in Johannesburg - Bella Naija, 3 hours ago
8 Brexit: UK finally leaves EU - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
9 NEWS EXTRA: What Buhari did hours after travel ban - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Death Toll Of Coronavirus Hits 259 As Chinese Hospitals Discharge 243 Patients - The Trent, 3 hours ago
