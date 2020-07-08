|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Nigeria’s coal reserves could generate 53,900MW by 2030 - Energy Mix Report,
1 hour ago
|
2
|
APC screens Akeredolu, others ahead Ondo Guber Poll - Politics Nigeria,
1 hour ago
|
3
|
No WAEC exams for students in Nigeria as FG suspends planned resumption of schools - Ripples Nigeria,
1 hour ago
|
4
|
Suspect in California doctor’s killing identified as wanted felon - Gistvile,
1 hour ago
|
5
|
Mohammed Umar Resumes As EFCC Chairman Following Magu’s Suspension - 360Nobs.com,
2 hours ago
|
6
|
Iran promise to boost military links with Syria - NNN,
2 hours ago
|
7
|
WAEC can’t dictate to us, graduating students should stop going to schools, says minister - Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
|
8
|
EFCC: Reno Omokri attacks Buhari for picking another northerner as Magu’s replacement - Ogene African,
2 hours ago
|
9
|
Mohammed Umar: “Why must northerners always head EFCC?” Reno Omokri queries - The Herald,
2 hours ago
|
10
|
COVID-19: Adamawa govt announces date for school resumption - Newzandar News,
4 hours ago