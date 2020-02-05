Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Akure-Ado road now a death trap — Fayose
News photo The Breaking Times  - Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has lamented the state of the  Akure-Ado Ekiti Road, saying it has become  a death trap. Fayose called on the regime to fix the road linking Akure  with Ado Ekiti. He said, “The road is now in such a ...

2 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Fayose Begs FG To Fix Road Linking Ondo And Ekiti Information Nigeria:
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has called on the Federal Government to fix the road linking Ekiti and Ondo States. According to the former governor,  “the road is now in such a deplorable state that motorists now avoid it.” He said the ...
(PHOTOS) Fayemi, Fayose Seen Together at Akure Airport NPO Reports:
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and his predecessor Ayo Fayose have been sighted at the Akure airport.
Trezzy Helm:
Governor Kayode Fayemi was pictured with his rival Ayodele Fayose at Akure airport tarmac.I pity the masses that fight because of politicians


