Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Akwa Ibom PDP Ready for Essien Udim Rerun Election
This Day  - Okon Bassey in Uyo The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State chapter has confirmed its readiness for the rerun election in respect of Essien Udim local government area of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District as ordered by the Court of ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Sowore: Deji Adeyanju Back on His Feet, Says Aluta Continua - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
2 Security operatives foil bank robbery in Abuja - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
3 Thugs attack Edo deputy governors family house, five arrested - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 We are struggling to create jobs for Nigerians —APC - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 Edo APC crisis: 14 lawmakers may lose seats - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 State of the Nation: Nigeria moving to bad end – Archbishop Onaiyekan - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
7 Minimum Wage: NLC to determine states where strike will take place - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
8 Salvaging the Kano Emirate - This Day, 3 hours ago
9 Akwa Ibom PDP Ready for Essien Udim Rerun Election - This Day, 3 hours ago
10 Tambuwal promises sustained development as he signs 2020 budget - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info