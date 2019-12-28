

News at a Glance



Akwa Ibom PDP Ready for Essien Udim Rerun Election This Day - Okon Bassey in Uyo The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State chapter has confirmed its readiness for the rerun election in respect of Essien Udim local government area of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District as ordered by the Court of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



