

News at a Glance



Akwa Ibom leaders raise alarm over NNPC’s ‘special projects’ in North Vanguard News - Elders on the platform of Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard, have questioned the rationale behind the location of a petrochemical refinery in Daura, Kastina State, the country home of President Muhammadu Buhari, while Akwa Ibom State has no federal presence ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



