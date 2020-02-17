Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Al-Assad promise to continue onslaught on Idlib, Aleppo countryside
NNN  - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, on Monday promised to continue the onslaught on the province of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold, as well as the countryside of Aleppo. “The liberation of the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib is continuing apart from ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 No leader in North is Happy — Emir Sanusi - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
2 Shari’ah council dares Boko Haram leader, Shekau, sends message to Buhari - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
3 PDP Writes CJN Tanko Mohammed, Asks Him To Step Aside From Imo Case - Leaders NG, 5 hours ago
4 Imo: You Have A Second Chance To Recuse Yourself From Review Hearing – PDP To CJN And Six Others - Anaedo Online, 5 hours ago
5 Fr. Mbaka distances self from Bayelsa prophecy - The Eagle Online, 5 hours ago
6 Video: South west governors, IGP hold security summit in Lagos - TV360 Nigeria, 5 hours ago
7 35-year-old daycare attendant sexually assaults toddler - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Man calls out google maps for nearly causing problem in his marriage - Instablog 9ja, 5 hours ago
9 Court turns down lawyer’s plea, orders arrest of ex-Customs boss, Dikko - News Verge, 5 hours ago
10 Emir Sanusi Sends Strong Message To Northerners - Anaedo Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info