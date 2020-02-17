

News at a Glance



Al-Assad promise to continue onslaught on Idlib, Aleppo countryside NNN - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, on Monday promised to continue the onslaught on the province of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold, as well as the countryside of Aleppo. “The liberation of the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib is continuing apart from ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



