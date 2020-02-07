

News at a Glance



Al-rimi: White House affirms U.S. killed leader of al-Qaeda in Yemen 1st for Credible News - The White House on Thursday announced its confirmation that the United States had killed Qasim al-Rimi, the leader of al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Yemen. “At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, the United States conducted a counterterrorism ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



