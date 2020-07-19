Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alaves 5-0 Barcelona: The Catalan giants blow away Alaves with a big win
News photo FC Naija  - The Catalans giants blew away Alaves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Sunday with a 5-0 win, with a Lionel Messi scoring a brace to take his tally to 25 La Liga goals.

8 hours ago
Messi scores twice as Barca finish with five-goal rout over Alaves The Guardian:
Lionel Messi should claim a record seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in a 5-0 win over Alaves on Sunday as Barcelona ended their disappointing season
Messi Creates LaLiga Record In Barcelona’s Win At Alaves Complete Sports:
Lionel Messi created a new LaLiga record as Barcelona ended the league season on a high with a 5-0 win at Deportivo Alaves on Sunday. Messi who bagged a brace in the win provided his 21st assists, overtaking former Barcelona teammate Xavi as the player ...
Alaves 0 – 5 Barcelona (Watch Here) Naija Loaded:
Lionel Messi looks set to win his seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in Barcelona’s win over Alaves on the final day. The Barca captain is on 25 goals, four clear of Karim Benzena, whose Real Madrid face Leganes at 20:00 BST. The game was ...
Barcelona thump Alaves 5-0 Blueprint:
Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez all scored as Barcelona completed their disappointing La Liga season with a 5-0 win over Alaves that at least gives them some hope for the future.This was a dead rubber game with Real Madrid already crowned ...
Messi scores two in Barcelona rout Navicorp:
Lionel Messi got a brace in today’s LaLiga tie against Deportivo Alaves. Real Madrid are currently the Champions of the Spanish league, after the 2 – 0 win during the week against Villarreal, but that didn’t deter Barcelona from getting a confidence ...
Alaves 0-5 Barcelona: 2 Messi goals and 2 Puig assists as Barcelona ends La Liga season on high Edujandon:
It’s a fine finale to La Liga for Barcelona as they brush off the frustrations of losing the title – or perhaps, channel it – with a demolition of Alaves in superb style..
Messi scores twice as Barca finish with five-goal rout over Alaves Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: Barcelona’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) celebrates his second goal with Barcelona’s Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal during the Spanish league football [...]
Deportivo Alaves 0-5 Barcelona: Messi shines as Barca show what might have been Lasgidi Reporters:
Getty Images Lionel Messi scored twice and played a key role in other goals as Barcelona hit five in their final LaLiga game of the season.


