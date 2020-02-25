Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Algeria announces first confirmed case of coronavirus
Today  - Algeria has reported its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, after an Italian man who arrived in the country on February 17 was put into isolation.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Guardian:
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has blamed the management of a hospital in northern Italy for one outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Information Nigeria:
There is a new case of Coronavirus in Africa following the Algerian Health Ministry announcement of a confirmed case of the deadly disease in the country.
The Herald:
The Ministry of Health, Population and Hospital Reform of Algeria has reported the country’s first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19). SEE ALSO: 88% of married women
NNN:
A new coronavirus case was confirmed on Tuesday in Palermo, Sicily, pointing to the spread of the virus to southern Italy, hours before a meeting of European health ministers was due to take place.


   More Picks
1 Ini Edo and music producer, Larry Gaaga spark dating rumors (photos) - The Info NG, 50 mins ago
2 Olisa Metuh’s Conviction: Proof of Buhari’s Anti-corruption fight – BMO - The Herald, 59 mins ago
3 Five ties to watch in the Europa League - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
4 APC Vs PDP: Barrister Bamgbose Predicts Outcome Of Cases Before Supreme Court - Naija News, 1 hour ago
5 DSS Denies Arresting Two Sons Of Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko - Reporters Wall, 1 hour ago
6 Police dismisses SARS officer involved in the death of footballer ‘Kaka’ - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
7 Sacked Bayelsa Deputy Gov-elect Denies Facing Forgery Trial In 1990 - News Break, 1 hour ago
8 Internet giants fight spread of coronavirus untruths - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
9 “My family wants to drown me,” Club Cubana’s E.D raises an early-morning alarm - Instablog 9ja, 1 hour ago
10 Legal giant Afe Babalola leads David Lyon’s case at Supreme Court - PM News, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info