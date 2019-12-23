

News at a Glance



Algeria’s army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah dies 1st for Credible News - Algeria’s Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army Ahmed Gaid Salah died of a heart attack, Algerian state news agency APS said on Monday. The President Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed General Said Chengriha as acting army chief and declared three ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



