Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alhaji AGF Abdulrazaq: Pioneer; Inspiration; Father and Exemplary Life
News Diary Online  - By Is’haq Modibbo Kawu Ina lilahi wa ina ilaihi raji’unI’ve just seen the report of the passing of one of the greatest sons of Nigeria; [...]

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Senator James Manager Denies Getting Contracts From NDDC; Threatens To Sue - Tori News, 54 mins ago
2 Again, Minister Gives Important Update To Npower Beneficiaries About Their Exit Packages - Naija News, 55 mins ago
3 Virus-hit Iran warns against weddings and funerals - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 FG announces partial reopening of schools - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 Married man explains why he doesn't get involved in arguments about gender equality and headship in marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 ASO ROCK WATCH: When Shehu Garba’s denials are not enough. Two other talking points - Ripples, 2 hours ago
7 Crashes: FG directs RCC to fix Ososa River Bridges on Sagamu-Benin Rd - Prompt News, 3 hours ago
8 Popular BBC Presenter, Chris Needs is Dead - The Street Journal, 3 hours ago
9 Killings: Food shortage hits Southern Kaduna communities - The Punch, 3 hours ago
10 Edo 2020: ADC Candidate Promises Edo Welfarist Agenda - Leadership, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info