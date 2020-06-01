Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘All I can do at this time is to pray for the family’ Pastor Adeboye, reacts to Uwa’s rape and murder
Daily Times  - The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), pastor Enoch Adeboye has reacted to the death of Uwavera Omozuwa, an 100 level student of University of Benin

Page One:
The father of UNIBEN student, Uwadia Omozuwa, who was raped and murdered while reading in...
Aledeh:
General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has reacted to the death of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, an undergraduate of University of Benin (UNIBEN) who was raped at one of his branches in Edo State on May 27, 2020.


