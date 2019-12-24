

News at a Glance



All I see is an overused Benz - BBNaija's Nina shades Tacha over car gift from her fans (videos) Linda Ikeji Blog - 2018 Big Brother Naija housemate Nina has dropped a shade for Tacha via Twitter, few hours after a video of a car gift the 2019 reality show star got from her fans on her birthday today December 24, went viral on social media.



News Credibility Score: 95%



