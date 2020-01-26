

All-Share Index Year-to-date Growth Hits 10.4% as Bulls Remain in Control This Day - Goddy Egene The equities market recorded a marginal growth last week as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.03 per cent to close at 29,628.84, while market capitalisation ended at N15.262 trillion.



