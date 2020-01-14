

News at a Glance



All passengers perish as tipper lorry rams into bus in Enugu (graphic photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - All passengers in a Commuter bus going to Enugu from Kaduna were on Monday killed following a collision with a tipper lorry at Opi-Nsukka, Enugu State. Eye witness report said the back tyres of the tipper which was conveying sand in the opposite ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



