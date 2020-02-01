

News at a Glance



All the Must See Wedding Guest Looks From the #SomhaleWhiteWedding in Johannesburg Bella Naija - Arguably South Africa’s wedding of the year, the nuptials of Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung took place on Thursday at River Meadow Manor in Middeldrift, Johannesburg. Several South African A-listers attended the couple’s white wedding extravaganza ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



