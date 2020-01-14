

News at a Glance



Alleged $2m Fraud: EFCC Protest Stalls Re-arraignment of Atiku’s Lawyer This Day - The re-arraignment of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku’s lawyer, Mr. Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, for alleged $2million money laundering at the Federal High Court in Lagos was yesterday stalled due to the opposition of the Economic and Financial Crimes ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



