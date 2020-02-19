

News at a Glance



Alleged $500m bribe: Nigerian oil mogul Aliyu Abubakar faces trial in Italy The News Guru - An Italian judge has ordered a Nigerian businessman, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar to stand trial for alleged international corruption relating to a Nigeria oil graft case involving Eni and Shell, a judicial source and his lawyer said on Wednesday. Milan ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



