Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Alleged Abuse Of Office: CCT Orders Suspension Of CAC Acting Registrar-General, Azinge
The Nigeria Lawyer  - Orders Trade Minister to appoint replacement The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has ordered the immediate suspension of the Acting Registrar-General of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Lady Azuka Obiageli Azinge. According to the CCT, Azinge is to ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Over 30 men, women and children are found living illegally in three-bedroom London house with two sleeping on a mattress in the shed - Ebal's Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Photographer slams Damon Dash with $50million lawsuit over sexual assault – P.M. News - Fuze, 3 hours ago
3 Bleeding domestic help cries out after her madam allegedly brutalized her because pap for her children had finished (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Huddah Monroe Narrates How She Was Drugged And Defiled At 19 (Video) - Made 4 Naija, 3 hours ago
5 Wizkid Reacts To Alleged Police Shooting, Killing Of Fan At ‘Staboyfest’ - Am on Point TV, 3 hours ago
6 “I Can’t Count The Number Of Men I’ve Slept With” – Queen Facardi - Made 4 Naija, 3 hours ago
7 Actress Ini Edo Flaunts Her Curvaceous Body In New Photos - Made 4 Naija, 3 hours ago
8 Russia says new Avangard intercontinental hypersonic weapon is operational - Phoenix News Online, 3 hours ago
9 Woman’s Huge Backside Causes Commotion At Kotoka International Airport In Ghana - Made 4 Naija, 3 hours ago
10 Alleged Abuse Of Office: CCT Orders Suspension Of CAC Acting Registrar-General, Azinge - The Nigeria Lawyer, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info