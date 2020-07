News at a Glance



Alleged Botched Surgery: Court Grants Dr Anu Bail, Adjourns Case Till July 9 (photos) Mojidelano - A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos state has granted bail on self-recognisance to Lagos based cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Adepoju Anuoluwapo. Dr. Anu who runs Med Contour clinic, was arrested on Wednesday, July 1 and charged to court by the Federal ...



News Credibility Score: 21%