

News at a Glance



Alleged Car Theft: Court discharges case against Naira Marley, others Vanguard News - By Onozure Dania – Lagos A Tinubu Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos Island has discharged a car theft case filed against hip hop artist, Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, his two brothers and their cousin.



News Credibility Score: 95%



