Alleged N100m Bribery:  EFCC arraigns two Chinese nationals
News photo Nigerian Pilot  - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sokoto zonal  office at the weekend arraigned the duo of Meng Wei Kun and Xui Kuoi,  both Chinese,  before Justice Mohammed Sa’idu Sifawa  of the State High Court Sokoto  on  two- count charges of ...

7 hours ago
1 Just in: Nigeria reports 338 new cases of COVID-19 - The News, 5 hours ago
2 Man beaten to death for intervening in fight - Wotzup NG, 5 hours ago
3 Nigerian man shot dead in front of his girlfriend in Rivers (graphic photo) - Gistvile, 5 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 338 new coronavirus cases - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
5 Nigeria Records 6 More Covid-19 Deaths, 338 New Cases - Prompt News, 5 hours ago
6 Nigeria Records 338 COVID-19 Cases, See Breakdown For Each State - Yaahoo Journalist, 5 hours ago
7 Nigeria hit with 338 new Coronavirus cases, Lagos, Kano record spikes - PM News, 6 hours ago
8 338 new cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 5959; deaths rise to 182 - Ripples, 6 hours ago
9 I’m single – Vanessa Mdee’s ex-boyfriend, Juma Jux confirms breakup with Asian girlfriend - Luci Post, 6 hours ago
10 TD Africa revs distribution engine with brand-new logo - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
