

News at a Glance



Alleged N100m Bribery: EFCC arraigns two Chinese nationals Nigerian Pilot - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sokoto zonal office at the weekend arraigned the duo of Meng Wei Kun and Xui Kuoi, both Chinese, before Justice Mohammed Sa’idu Sifawa of the State High Court Sokoto on two- count charges of ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



