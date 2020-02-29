

News at a Glance



Alleged N700m Fraud: Tension in Benin as Ize-Iyamu, Others Appear in Court March 2 Metro Watch - ’All eyes on the alleged fraud case with outcome of Metuh’s trial’ With accused persons tried for similar cases convicted by the courts, tension is at fever pitch level in the camp of former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



