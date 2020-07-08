Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alleged Rape: D’Banj’s Ex-Manager Shares Own Story
Jaguda.com  - A former manager of D’Banj, Frank Amudo, has finally spoken up on the alleged rape case against the entertainer. Mr Amudo explained how Ms Seyitan called him to complain that D’Banj raped her.

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

EE Live:
Franklin Amudo, aformer manager to D’banj, has broken his silence on the rape allegation leveled against the singer by Seyitan
First Reports:
Franklin Amudo, the former manager of D’banj has confirmed the rape allegation leveled against the latter by Miss Seyitan. Recall, Seyitan is accusing D’banj of rape which she said occurred on December 30, 2018. Mr. Amudo in a statement stated that ...
Motherhood In-Style:
Franklin Amudo, a former manager of the singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka DBanj, has released an official statement regarding the rape allegation leveled against DBanj by his accuser, Seyitan Babatayo. In his statement, Franklin said he was the one who invited ...
Phenomenal:
D’Banj’s former manager, Franklin Amudo, has alleged that the police are harassing him over the rape allegation case against the artiste – D’Banj. A lady, Seyitan Babatayo, accused D’Banj of raping her in December 2018 and Amudo said the lady informed ...


