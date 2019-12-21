Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Alleged Religious Persecution: CAN supports U.S. stance on Nigeria
Premium Times  - CAN warned that discrimination against Christians can result in another civil war.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 DANGER: BOKO HARAM SECT MOUNTS ROAD BLOCKS IN MAIDUGURI, 7 TRAVELERS KILLED - Abia Facts News, 2 hours ago
2 Eight ECOWAS members to cut links with France’s CFA franc; adopt “ECO” - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
3 FG rejects designation of Nigeria as a religious intolerant nation - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
4 Bleak Xmas for traders as fire guts Benin market - The News, 2 hours ago
5 ’Fear not and speak truth to power’, Fani-Kayode tells TY Danjuma - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Alleged Religious Persecution: CAN supports U.S. stance on Nigeria - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 FG Rejects Designation of Nigeria as a ‘Religious Intolerant Nation’, Says US Has Been Misled by Propaganda - GQ Buzz, 3 hours ago
8 Cardi B gifts sister Hennessy with G Wagon as she marks 24th birthday - First Reports, 3 hours ago
9 NITDA partners DFID on smart agriculture projects - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
10 CAN, CAMPAN to Buhari: Appoint substantive Executive Secretary for NCPC - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info