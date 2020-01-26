

News at a Glance



Alleged fake NYSC certificate: Group urges Buhari to sack NDDC boss, Nunieh Vanguard News - Transparency and Integrity Crusaders, a civil society group, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve Joi Nunieh of her duties as the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, over her alleged non-possession a ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



