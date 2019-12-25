Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alleged fraud: Wanted Nigerian arrested at Seattle Airport on way out of US
A Nigerian, Emmanuel Mong, caught trying to catch a flight home, is in the process of being extradited from Washington to Stamford in California, where he will face charges that he illegally intercepted a $30,000 wire transfer from Purdue Pharma.

9 hours ago
