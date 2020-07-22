Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
The Nation
3
Sahara Reporters
4
Channels Television
5
This Day
6
Leadership
7
Financial Watch
8
Linda Ikeji Blog
9
Daily Times
10
Complete Sports
11
The Guardian
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Nairaland Forum
15
Premium Times
News at a Glance
Alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi transferred to California for prosecution
Aderonke Bamidele Blog
- Embattled
4 days ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Raymond Abbass Igbalode, better known as Hush Puppi, a fraud suspect has been shipped to the Central District of California for prosecution.
Naija Loaded:
Hushpuppi, a Nigerian Instagram personality, who is facing cyberfraud allegations in the United States, has disengaged Gal Pissetzky, his lawyer in Chicago after his trial was transferred to California. The self-acclaimed influencer, whose real name is ...
Blueprint:
Alleged fraudster, Raymond Igbalode Abas popularly known as Hushpuppi has been transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution.
Reporters Wall:
Suspected Nigerian fraudster, Ramoni Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi has been transferred from Chicago to California, weeks after hiring top Chicago lawyer, Gal Pissetzky of the Pissetzky & Berliner law More
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Ray Hushpuppi transferred to California for trial Popular Nigerian Instagram influencer and suspected Internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, has been transferred to California for trial.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Gal Pissetzky, the top Chicago lawyer representing the alleged Nigerian born Internet fraudster Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, has revealed during an interview with The Punch, he said even though Ramon Abass had been denied bail it doesn’t mean his case ...
360Nobs.com:
Gal Pissetzky, the legal representative of suspected Internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, has told The PUNCH that his case is getting better.
The Essence TV:
Alleged fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, has been transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution.
FL Vibe:
Alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi transferred to California for prosecution Embattled Nigerian Instagram big boy and alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi has been transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution.
Black Berry Babes:
Embattled Nigerian Instagram big boy and alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi has been transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution.The alleged cyber criminal was arraigned in a Chicago court on Monday and denied bail despite pleas by his ...
Gbextra Online Portal:
Hushpuppi Transferred To California For Prosecution. Nigerian Alleged Instagram fraudster and big boy, Hushpuppi has been transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution. [...]
Effiezy:
Embattled Nigerian Instagram big boy and alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi has been transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution.
Navicorp:
Suspected fraudster, Ramos Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi has been transferred to California for prosecution.
Newzandar News:
ADVERTISEMENT Popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abass Igbalode simply called Hushpuppi has reportedly been transferred from Chicago where he is being detained to a California [...]
Ladun Liadi Blog:
A popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity facing wire fraud charges in the United States, Ramoni Abbas (popularly called Hushpuppi), has settled for a government lawyer after his case was transferred to another district.Mr Abbas, 37, who was resident in ...
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Ray Hushpuppi transferred to California for trial Popular Nigerian Instagram influencer and suspected Internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, has been transferred to California for trial.
Naija Log:
Gal Pissetzky, a top Chicago lawyer who is representing suspected Internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, has said that his case is
Naija on Point:
Nigerian musician Tunde Ednut has disclosed what the Big Boy Ramons Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi did to his top lawyer after he was transferred to California. According to the artist, Hushpuppi has dumped his top lawyer after he was transferred ...
Absolute Hearts:
Suspected Nigerian fraudster, Hushpuppi has been transferred from Chicago to California, weeks after hiringtop Chicago lawyer,Gal Pissetzky of the Pissetzky & Berliner law firmas his attorney.
Within Nigeria:
Gal Pissetzky, the lawyer of suspected fraudster, Ramon Abass popularly know as Hushpuppi, has told The PUNCH that his case is getting better. He also denied reports that he dumped Hushpuppi. He stated that the case has been transferred to California ...
Nesco Media:
Top Chicago’s lawyer Gal Pissetzky, who is representing suspected Nigerian Internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi, has stated that his case is getting better though the court denied him bail and transferred him to California.
Gistvic:
Alleged fraudster and instagram big boy, Raymond Abbas aka Hushpuppi has been transferred to Californial for trial.
Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS Hushpuppi shipped to California for prosecution Suspected fraudster, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, has been transferred to the Central District of California for prosecution.
GL Trends:
Hushpuppi fires Lawyer, Gal Pissetzky Hushpuppi fires Lawyer, Gal Pissetzky The popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity alleged for wire fraud charges in the United States, Ramoni Abbas fondly called Hushpuppi has settled for a government lawyer after his ...
More Picks
1
FAAN accuses senior DSS officer of breaching security protocol, assault at Abuja airport -
Ripples Nigeria,
49 mins ago
2
Edo 2020: PDP likely to arm-twist INEC, manipulate election – Edo people insist in online poll -
Nigeria Breaking News,
2 hours ago
3
Get tested for COVID-19 and know your results immediately! -
Velox News,
3 hours ago
4
Edo 2020: Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu’s thugs allegedly invade Lawani’s residence, injure family members -
The Point,
3 hours ago
5
You can’t hide under Buhari in 2023, chieftain warns APC members -
The Nation,
4 hours ago
6
Ekiti PDP Warns Governor Fayemi Over Alleged Plot To Sell Oja Oba Market To Crony -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
7
Obi of Onitsha Supports CA-COVID's efforts to curb the community spread of COVID-19 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
How Osinbajo Used EFCC to Block Tinubu’s Coy’s N100b Tax, Money Laundering Fraud Petition -
Point Blank News,
5 hours ago
9
UK politics live news: Corbyn criticises Labour’s decision to settle antisemitism libel case -
Public News Update,
7 hours ago
10
Dear Sophie: How should I prepare for a green card interview? -
Public News Update,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...