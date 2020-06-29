Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alleged kidnap: Wadume’s trial begins as witness testifies before court
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The trial of Taraba kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, also known as Wadume, on Monday, began at the Federal High Court, Abuja, before Justice Binta Nyako.

7 hours ago
Abuja – The trial of Taraba kidnap kinpin, Bala Hamisu, also known as Wadume, on Monday, began at the Fedeal High Court, Abuja, before Justice Binta Nyako. Wadume, alongside six
The trial of Taraba kidnap kinpin, Bala Hamisu, also known as Wadume, on Monday, began at the Fedeal High Court, Abuja, before Justice Binta Nyako. [...]
A prosecution witness, Felix Adolije, on Monday told the court that soldiers attached to mount roadblocks along Ibi town in Taraba state, shot at their operational vehicle on their way back.


