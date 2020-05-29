Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alleged rapist exposed on Twitter as lady releases receipts to warn women about him after he allegedly assaulted her sexually and threatened to rape her
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman took to Twitter to expose a Twitter user who allegedly tried to rape her and she released receipts as she warned women to beware of him. She told of how she visited the man in his house in Abuja and he tried to touch her but she refused.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


