Amaechi: ‘Fani-Kayode disappeared with N2B as Aviation Minister’
Pulse Nigeria  - Amaechi accuses Fani-Kayode of running away with Rivers State money.

5 hours ago
1 US: Jet goes missing in Atlanta - Authentic Nigeria, 3 hours ago
2 Ohanaeze Youth Council Warns Police To Stay Off The Burial Of Kanu’s Parents - Aledeh, 4 hours ago
3 How Donald Trump Visa Ban Will Affect Nigerian Entertainers & Students - GY Online NG, 4 hours ago
4 China coronavirus deaths reach 811 - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
5 Pregnant Malika Haqq reveals O.T. Genasis is her baby's father as they celebrate together at their baby shower (Photos/Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 EFCC quizzes another ex-gov, sons over ‘N150b fraud’ - Abuja Press, 5 hours ago
7 KAYODE FAYEMI @ 55: A life dedicated to serve humanity - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
8 China finally accepts help in battle against coronavirus – 35,000 infected - The Breaking Times, 5 hours ago
9 Two US troops killed by Afghan soldier in Nangarhar attack - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
10 Nollywood Actress Faithia Williams Is Engaged (Video) - GL Trends, 5 hours ago
