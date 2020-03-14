

News at a Glance



Amaechi, Obaseki, Peterside, Keyamo, others decides to oust Oshiomhole Authentic Nigeria - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; former Edo state governor Oserheimen Osunbor; immediate past Director General of Nigerian Maritime Safety ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



