

News at a Glance



Amaechi’s ally, Eze blows hot as Aguma becomes Rivers APC Chairman, says he is Wike’s servant Ogene African - RIVERS, Nigeria – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described the new Chairman of the APC in the State, Hon. Igo Aguma, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



