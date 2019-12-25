Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Amaju Pinnick: NFF to appoint new coach for Super Falcons soon
Today  - NFF president Amaju Pinnick has said plans were in the offing to appoint a new coach for the senior female national team, Super Falcons.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 DJ Cuppy puts 500K in The Fridge as a Christmas Gift to Her Manager (video) - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
2 Sanwo-Olu at Christmas Commutes 3 Death Sentences to Life Imprisonment, Frees 6 Other inmates - Metro Watch, 2 hours ago
3 Christmas: See beyond eating, drinking, Bishop Ezeokafor urges Christians - Paradise News, 3 hours ago
4 I Hope History Will Be Kind To Me: Buhari - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
5 Funke Akindele, Husband And Twins Share Lovely Christmas Pictures - Naija Choice, 3 hours ago
6 Masquerade allegedly arrested in Anambra state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Tankers explode, shut down Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - MetroStar Nigeria, 3 hours ago
8 Sultan tackles CAN over U.S. report on religious persecution in Nigeria - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
9 58-year-old woman delivers baby boy after missing menstruation for 13 years - Daily Nigerian, 3 hours ago
10 Gov Sanwoolu Commutes Three Death Sentences To Life Imprisonment, Sets Six Prisoners Free - CKN Nigeria, 4 hours ago
