Amanda Seales Deliver Powerful Speech At 2020 BET Awards
News photo Emperor Gist  - The BET Awards was hosted and filmed virtually this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the show was just as, if not more, interesting as it would have been if it was filmed under the same roof.Amanda Seales was on hosting duties.

Watch DaBaby’s Powerful ‘Rockstar’ Performance at the BET Award Olisa TV:
DaBaby has a powerful message for viewers at the just-concluded 2020 edition of the BET Awards. The rapper performed his smash hit song, Rockstar, during which he reenacted the horrifying moment Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck, with the ...
Beyonce’s BET Awards Acceptance Speech Urges You “To Be The Change You Want To See” Fashion Police Nigeria:
It’s always good to watch Beyonce giving a speech, especially in these difficult times. And last night, as she accepted her 2020 BET Awards, we were pleasantly inspired.
BET Awards 2020: Beyonce Gives Powerful Speech On Racism Talk Glitz:
Singer Beyonce was honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards held yesterday, June 28, 2020.


